Future corporators emerge on social media after declaration of reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation elections are set to take place after a gap of 10 years (last held in 2015). After the reservation for 29 prabhags was announced on Tuesday, future corporators began emerging on social media. Even before the elections, a flurry of activity has started on social media, with signs of disputes and conflicts among the aspirants visible until the code of conduct comes into effect, including indications of potential rebellion.

The CSMC’s last general elections were held in 2015. In 2020, the environment for elections was preparing, but the COVID-19 wave struck. Due to the lockdown, those wishing to contest the elections had to put their ambitions on hold for five years. Now, many are hoping to fulfill their desires. After the prabhag structure and reservation were announced, many aspirants have decided their strategies, whether to contest, change parties, or plan their approach. This was visible on social media on Tuesday.

From photos of grain kits distributed during the first COVID wave to recently repaired clogged drains, aspirants have been posting on social media, with several slogans. These posts started circulating in a flurry after 12 pm. This virtual campaign buzz will continue until the elections are held.

Attention on Posts…

Supporters who like, comment, and share these posts will interact, and conflicts among them are also possible. Questions like ‘Who liked whose post?’, ‘What’s written in the comments?’, ‘Who wished whom?’ will be closely watched by aspirants across parties. Thus, until the elections conclude, much could go right, and much could go wrong.