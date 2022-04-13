Gadkari to conduct Bhumi Pujan of works worth Rs 2,500 crore

Dedication of four road works on April 24

Aurangabad, April 13:

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will perform the Bhumi Pujan of the works worth Rs 2,500 crore on April 24 at 11 am. He will also inaugurate the four roads including NH 211, informed union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference on Wednesday.

Dr Karad said, Gadkari will dedicate works under National Highways Authority of India and perform the Bhumi Pujan of PWD works in Aurangabad. Work on the Kannad Autram Ghat under NH 211 has not been decided yet. The cost of that work has increased, with proposals being made to make a tunnel, build an alternative road or widen the existing road. The rest of the work on the highway is currently being completed. MLA Atul Save, former mayor Vijaya Rahatkar, BJP vice president Basavrao Mangrule, city president Sanjay Kenekar and others were present.

Dedication of these works

The road from Karodi to Telwadi on Solapur to Dhule highway, Aurangabad to Karodi, Nagarnaka to Cambridge school (Jalna Road) and double laning and asphalting work from Shiur to Yeola road.

Bhumi pujan of these works

--Four laning of Aurangabad to Paithan National Highway at a cost of Rs 1670 crore.

--Asphalting of NH 211 Daulatabad T Point to Maliwada to Rangari Devgaon via Shiur two lane road at a cost of Rs 185 crore.

--Asphalting of Kasabkheda to Devgaon Rangari road at a cost of Rs 31 crore.

--White topping of Talegaon to Pal Fata two lane road via Chikhali Dabhadi at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

No DPR of single flyover

DPR has not yet been prepared for the work of single flyover from Chikalthana to Waluj. The union urban development department has given in-principle approval for the metro route from that bridge. A joint DPR of Rs 7.5 crore is being made for this and Rs 30 lakh has been given to the concerned organization, Dr Karad said.