Gadkari to dedicate of four highways and projects

Aurangabad, April 23: Bhumi Pujan of four highway projects worth Rs 2217 crore completed under National Highway Authority of India and Bhumi Pujan of four new highway projects worth Rs 2253 crore to be undertaken soon, will be held by union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday at 10 am. The event will be attended by public representatives from all parties, informed union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

The programme will be held in a 20,000 square feet air-conditioned pavilion on the Jabinda Lawns on the Beed Bypass road.

The dedication of the Rs 3,062 crore project of Aurangabad to Telwadi road on old National Highway (NH) 211 and present NH 52, the 14 km road from Nagarnaka to Cambridge School built with Rs 73 crore, the 29 km NH 752 H2 selter-BT road built from Rs 181 crore will be held on the occasion. Also, the work of four laning of Aurangabad to Paithan 42 km road with Rs 1670 crore, 4 km work for Daultabad T Point to Maliwada, the Rs 185 crore work of Devgaon Rangari to Shivur 21.25 km stretch and work of the Rs 10 crore for Kasabkheda to Devgaon Rangari will be inaugurated. union minister of State for railways Raosaheb Danve, Guardian minister Subhash Desai, State public works minister Ashok Chavan, horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare, Minister of State Abdul Sattar, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and all MLAs from the district will be present on the occasion, informed Dr Karad.