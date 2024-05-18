Gaganjit Knowledge Centre students shine CBSE 10th result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Gaganjit Knowledge Centre (GKC) came out with flying colours CBSE 10th result this year also.

More than 60 students have secured 90 % and above pc marks while over 105 students have received 85 pc and above marks.

The top scorers of the GKC are as follows: Shreeneel Upasani from (Gurukul school)-97 per cent, Sharvari Purbuj (Gaikwad Global)- 96 pc, Anushka Joshi (Podar school)-96 pc, Silvan Nirmal from (Fransalian School)-95.6 pc, Arohi Kduse (Fransalian School)-95.6 pc, Ayush Pathak (Riverdale School)- 95 pc, Yashraj Gupta (Fransalian School)-95.2 pc and Bhairavi Kisre (Podar School)-95 pc.

Director of the class Gaganjit Singh has given all credit to the hard work of teachers and students. Students from different CBSE schools in the city study at GKC and there is a 100 pc focus on the improvement of each student.