Gambling den in marriage hall busted

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Satara police busted a gambling den being run in Kalpak Lawns, a marriage hall on Beed By-pass road on Wednesday night. The police have arrested seven gamblers and seized articles worth Rs 5.55 lakh including Rs 1.17 lakh cash from them, said PI Surendra Malale. The accused have been identified as Mohd Hanif, Syed Afsar, Irfan Shaikh Anwar, Arbaz Khan, Ganesh Raghu, Miyajani Amir Pathan and Nilesh Shikhre.

Police said, the special team of Satara police led by PSI Devidas Shevale received an information that gambling den is being operated in Kalpak Lawns. The team conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers.

PSI Shevale is further investigating the case.