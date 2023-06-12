Gandhi Hospital equipped with two departments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Gastroenterology and a Neonatology departments were inaugurated by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at Gandhi Hospital Multispeciality Health Care Centre on Sunday. State cooperative minister Atul Save, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Prashant Bamb, former municipal commissioner Dr Purushottam Bhapkar, municipal corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, IMA president Dr Yashwant Gade, secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar, DCP Aparna Gitay, Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Dr Praveen Suryawanshi, Dr Purushottam Darakh, Mithalal Kankriya, Dr Prakash Zambad, Tansukh Zambad, Pukhraj Pagariya and others were present.

On behalf of the Jain community, Dr Rajendra Gandhi was felicitated for completing 10 years of medical service.

Bharti Gandhi, Dr Akshay Gandhi, Dr Prachi Gandhi, Dr Ashish Gandhi, Dr Gunjan Gandhi, Atish Gandhi, Shruti Gandhi and others were present.

Gastroenterologist Dr Ashish Gandhi has earlier worked at Medanta Hospital, New Delhi and Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune. Neonatologist Dr Gunjan Gandhi had completed MD MRCP, UK and KEM, Pune. Both of them will give medical services in the hospital.