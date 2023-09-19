Ganesh devotees upset over lack of traffic control

Severe traffic at Sevenhill, Aurangpura, Gulmandi and other areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Tuesday, the city's residents had to deal with a lot of problems due to unruly vendors on the streets, disrupted traffic, and a lack of parking planning. The planning of the police and municipal corporation was questioned as devotees got stuck in the crowd. Angry reactions were expressed by the devotees who had come to buy the idols at many places. The traffic police were nowhere to be seen when it was time to regulate the traffic.

Traffic jams were constant at Seven Hills, Gajanan Maharaj temple road, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, TV Centre, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, and ZP ground. The ground was crowded with vendors and devotees throughout the day. Ganpati Bappa was welcomed to the beat of the DJ and dhol pathaks. However, in the meantime, the municipal corporation, police, Ganesh devotees, and vendors were also hit.