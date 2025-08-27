Ganesh idol brought on bullock cart

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Adding a traditional touch to Ganeshotsav, Kulswamini Pratishthan Ganesh Mandal brought its eco-friendly clay idol on a decorated bullock cart this year. The procession, which started from Kala Ganpati temple at 4 pm, concluded at Kulswamini Mangal Karyalaya with music, fanfare, and enthusiastic devotees.

Devotees in farmer attire with turbans, the colorfully decorated cart, and the adorned oxen created a festive spectacle that left the crowd delighted. The mandal has also themed this year’s celebration as ‘Operation Sindoor’, an eco-friendly concept open for public viewing daily from August 28, between 6 pm and 10 pm. To engage citizens, the mandal has lined up competitions: Manglagaur on September 3, Bhajan contest on September 4, and Modak-making and Healthy Child competitions on September 5. Mandal president Vilas Korde urged citizens to participate, while secretary Aviraj Korde, and others were present during the installation.