Ganesh Mahasangh begins 101st year with idol installation, tree conservation pledge

Devotees pledge tree conservation

With the support of the Ambulance Help Riders, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Ganesh Mahasangh Festival Committee launched the campaign “One Mandal – One Tree” as part of a tree plantation drive. The initiative received an enthusiastic response from devotees. Present on the occasion were Ganesh Mahasangh’s founding president Prithviraj Pawar, festival committee president Aniket Nillawar, Help Riders’ Sandeep Kulkarni, Prasad Kasture, Govind Kulkarni, Sayali Pille, Soharam Kazi, Manoj Joshi, Kalpesh Kathar, and others.