Ganeshotsav begins with pomp in Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Satara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city resonated with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” on Wednesday as Ganesh idols were installed with great devotion in Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Satara, and nearby areas. Traditional dhol-tasha, cymbals, and mridang beats filled the streets, drawing large crowds.

Citizens, especially youngsters, joined processions in huge numbers. While grand idols remained the main attraction, small and artistic idols too received strong response. Many families preferred simple installations at home. Markets bustled with heavy demand for flower garlands, pooja materials, coconuts, and decorative items, recording brisk business. Mandals, apart from putting up grand decorations, have also planned social initiatives and cultural programmes for the festival.

Captions:

1. Flutes also hit the market this year.

2. Mukundwadi N-2 residents welcomed both grand and small idols with equal enthusiasm.