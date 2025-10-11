Gang attacks businessman over unpaid snack; brother targeted in Naralibaug

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gang claiming to be the “local don” attacked a businessman in Naralibaug for not paying Rs 100 for a snack and later targeted his brother after a police complaint. One suspect has been arrested, while three remain at large. The incident occurred at Shegav Kachori Center on October 10 around noon.

The accused Akash Hadule, Santosh Bhise, and Prathamesh Bhalhal—assaulted Namdev Karade (25) of Padegaon when he demanded payment. Akash verbally abused Karade, saying, “I am the don here,” and attacked him with a shop grille and wooden sticks, injuring both Karade and his brother. The gang also threatened, “We’ll see how you run your business here.” After treatment at a hospital, Karade went to the City Chowk Police Station to file a complaint. Meanwhile, the gang attacked his brother again, hitting him on the head and threatening his life in broad daylight. Senior Police Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi registered two cases, and Sub-Inspector Sanjay Rathod arrested Akash immediately. The remaining suspects fled. Akash has a history of serious crimes, and police have warned of stern action.