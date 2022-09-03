Gang of inter-state shop burglars busted

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

City crime branch police busted a gang of shop burglars from another state on Friday. It has been unveiled that this gang has burgled several shops in Uttar Pradesh. The gang members arrested have been identified as Rupsingh Rajkumar, Nitin Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Anjan Kumar, and Harikesh Kumar (all residents of UP).

Crime branch sources said the crime branch police received the information that the youths living in a rented house of Nazir Khan Qadir Khan at Sajapur are possessing stolen valuables.

Under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, a police team including API Manoj Shinde, Santosh Sonawane, Bhagwan Shilote, Vishal Pattatil, Vilas Muthe, Nitin Deshmukh, Ajay Chaudhary arrested the suspect Rupsing and during his search, stolen mobile phones, headphones, all worth Rs 54,338 from him. During interrogation, he confessed that he along with his accomplices stole these articles from a shop at Bajajnagar. The police then arrested the other accused.