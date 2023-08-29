Gang-war flares up in Harsul Jail; inmates attack officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prisoners of Harsul Central Jail attacked the officers of the Jail in the morning of Sunday after a gang-war flared up.

According to details, a prisoner of a murder case Shahrukh Akbar Shaikh created a dispute and incited other prisoners to create commotion in the jail.

The jail personnel who were bandobast in different parts of the prison reached the spot and avoided an untoward incident.

Shahrukh Shaikh, Satish Kaluram Khandare, Gajendra Tulsiram More, Nikhil Bhausaheb Garad, Kiran Sunil Salve, Rishikesh Ravindra Tanpure, Anil Shivaji Gadve, Aniket Mahendra Dabhade and Raj Namdev Jadhav were booked with Harsul Police Station for committing serious crimes.

Jail officer Parvin Modkar was on duty on Friday as usual. Pravin Modkar who was accompanied by seven officers and a team of personnel, started checking of barrackes of the jail.

Security officer Satish Hirekar was checking barrack number-5, at 8 am on Sunday. Badrinarayan Shinde, one of the prisoners, informed the officer that Shahrukh beat him (Shinde) for not paying a tip for checking.

Shinde said that Shahrukh gave him a threat for his life by telling him that he was in jail after doing a murder at Kolhapur.

Hirekar called Shahrukh immediately for the probe. Shahrukh started beating up Shinde in front of the officer. Shinde also attacked Shahrukh.

The jail employees tried to pacify them, but, Shahrukh pulled Modekar down and started beating him.

Other inmates of the jail pushed the doors of the barrack and came out of them.

They also raised an alarm. Satish Khandare attacked constable Sumant Morale.

Box

Untoward incident avoided

--The jail officers and employees rushed towards the spot on hearing commotion. Rajendra More joined the arguments and incited other prisoners to manhandle the officers. Rishikesh Tanpure abused and beat up jail employees. They threatened the officers.

--The officers and employees who were at the other parts of the jail were called and then the situation came under control and avoided an untoward incident.

Earlier too, Rishikesh Tanpure had arguments with jail personnel over taking cigarettes in the court.

--Tanpure was arrested after he killed Akash Rajput at Pundliknagar on August 9, 2021