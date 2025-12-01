Gangs unleash extortion terror in Mukundwadi; teacher attacked inside tuition center

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rising murders, violent attacks, and robberies have pushed residents of Ramnagar, Mukundwadi, Vitthalnagar, and Rajnagar into fear. Now, local gangs have begun openly extorting money from small businesses and professionals.

On November 29, a gang stormed a private tuition center in Jaybhavaninagar and demanded money from teacher Narayan Anande, 47. When he refused, the attackers assaulted him with a knife, injured his hand, and vandalised the classroom. Witnesses say the men also beat him and fled as Anande collapsed from his injuries. Students later rushed to help him. Minutes later, the same gang returned and issued fresh death threats. Anande was admitted to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed deep knife wounds and a fractured left leg. He filed a complaint at Mukundwadi police station on November 30 at 6 pm. Despite the serious nature of the case, no arrests have been made even after 48 hours. Investigating officer sub-inspector Shivaji Ghorpade said the police have not yet verified the records of the named suspects, Paragkar and Waghmare.

Crime surge across the area

Residents say Mukundwadi and nearby localities are witnessing a wave of unchecked crime. Extortion, assault, and robberies have become frequent, raising concerns about the police response.

Key incidents include:

• November 24: Jitendra Shrimant Dixit allegedly extorted Rs 15,000 from a youth and seized his mobile phone in Prakashnagar.

• November 23: A gang stabbed Poshatti Dubkavad in an attempted murder over money.

• November 20: A grocery shop owner was robbed of Rs 4,000.

• November 12: A gang stopped a biker near Jhenda Chowk and extorted Rs 10,000 by falsely blaming him for an accident.

• October 21: Vipur Chabukswar was killed in a daylight attack.

Local residents say the pattern of violence is escalating, while senior officials appear to be overlooking the gravity of the situation. Police maintain that investigation is underway.