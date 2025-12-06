Gangsters attack young men on bikes in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three men attacked and injured young men who tried to warn reckless car drivers endangering others on the road. The assailants also threatened to kill them. The incident occurred on December 4 at 2 am near the Marathwada Cancer Hospital on Vibhagiy Krida Sankul Road.

A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station against the car driver (MH-20-HH-5524) and his two accomplices. Mohammad Jafar(35, Nanded), a manager at a cement company, was traveling with a friend from Shahanurmiya Dargah towards Sutgirni Chowk at 2 am on December 4. The accused car driver attempted to cut across their motorcycle at high speed, causing Jafar to fall. When Jafar confronted the driver and asked him to slow down, the driver, along with two others, blocked their motorcycle, got out of the car, verbally abused them, and attacked them with an iron rod. Another assailant threw stones at them. Both victims sustained serious injuries. The attackers fled, and the victims filed a complaint with Jawaharnagar police on December 5.