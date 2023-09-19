Ganpati Bappa's grand arrival sets the city aglow

Ganesh mandals and citizens welcome Ganpati Bappa with pomp and fervor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amidst the rhythmic beats of dhol and tasha, the city welcomed Ganpati Bappa in an array of spectacular processions, joyous sounds of drums, tasha, and spirited youths chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' The idols of Lord Ganesha were paraded through the streets, creating a jubilant atmosphere.

This joyous spectacle unfolded on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ganesh devotees were seen immersed in dance and song, with the infectious tune of 'Parvaticha Bala', 'Bappa Morya Re', Pratham Tula Vandito' filling the air. From Aurangpura and Gulmandi to Machali Khadak, Rajabazar, Seven Hill, Garkheda, Cidco-Hudco, Mukundwadi, and Chikalthana, stalls adorned the streets, offering various delights and spiritual experiences.

Many citizens installed Ganesh idols in their homes during the day, while others awaited the evening to purchase idols from various mandals. The evening saw a surge in the crowd, as enthusiasts eagerly anticipated reductions in the prices of idols.

Despite earlier predictions of rising flower prices, the market saw a different trend. A total of 250 quintals of flowers arrived on Tuesday, with marigolds selling at Rs 30 to 40 per kg. Other flower prices also remained reasonable. This price stability left some farmers dissatisfied with the sellers. Wholesale trader Babasaheb Tambe attributed the price drop to rain damage.

Huge demand for ready-made decoration

Artificial floral decorations and printed makhars were particularly popular. Unique offerings, such as curtains made of banana leaves and marigold garland prints, also found favor among buyers. Various markets, including Paithan Gate, Osmanpura, ZP ground, Jawahar Colony, Pundliknagar, Avishkar Chowk, and TV Center Chowk, featured makhars priced from Rs 400 to Rs 5000. Yogesh Malani noted that makhars priced up to Rs 1000 were the best-sellers.

Thousands of Ukdi modak sold

Ready-made Ukdi modak, priced at Rs 30 each, gained popularity among citizens, with 50,000 pieces sold across the city on the first day of Ganeshotsav.

Stunning decorations of mandals

Large sarvajanik Ganesh mandals added to the festive spirit by adorning their idols with floral decorations, featuring marigolds and gerbera, creating a stunning visual spectacle for all to enjoy.