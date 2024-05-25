Gap in water supply extends from 5 to 12 days!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The staying of the city's temperature constantly at around 43 degrees Celsius has tremendously increased the demand for water. Meanwhile, an air of disappointment has prevailed as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is failing to supply water on the scheduled days. Despite the promise of supplying water every five days, this summer, it started coming every seventh day. This interval increased to every tenth day, and now, it has reached a point where some areas are receiving water only every 12th day. Hence the citizens are extremely frustrated with this severe water shortage, which has and is benefitting private tanker operators.

Around 140 MLD (million liters per day) of water is being supplied daily from Jayakwadi to the city. Despite this, the citizens are receiving water only every 10 to 12 days. There is a need to investigate where exactly the water is being held up. In February 2024, the CSMC and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) announced that the city would receive water every two days. However, citizens have come to realise that this announcement was merely an 'election gimmick'. The city was supposed to receive an increased water supply through a new 900 mm diameter pipeline, but this has not materialised. The corporation cites a significant reason for this. According to them, a new 26 MLD capacity water purification plant is being constructed at the Pharola Water Treatment Plant (WTP), which is still incomplete even as May ends.

It may be noted that the new 900 mm pipeline was laid at a cost of Rs 200 crore. However, only 22 MLD of water is reaching the old WTP at Pharola through this pipeline. Additionally, pumping machinery worth Rs 22 crore has been purchased for this pipeline. The contractor is ready to install the pumps, but this has been halted due to the absence of a water treatment plant. Plans are being made to ensure that 40 to 46 MLD of water can soon be supplied through the 900 mm pipeline.

Citizens Rely on Private Tankers

Due to the corporation's failure to supply water on time, citizens are forced to rely on private tankers. After requesting in the morning, tanker operators deliver water by evening. Citizens have to pay at least Rs 500 for a 2,000-litre tanker and Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 for a 5,000-litre tanker. Higher rates are charged if the distance is greater. For drinking water, citizens have to buy jars costing between Rs 20 to Rs 30 each.

Day One to Day Five

CSMC executive engineer K.M. Phalak said that there has been no disruption in the water supply for the past two days. The entire city's water supply is being conducted according to the schedule. Considering the two-day delay due to the pipeline closure, water is being supplied to all areas using the 'Day One to Day Five' method.