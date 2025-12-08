Gas cylinder blast destroys four huts, labour families left homeless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A devastating fire swept through the labour settlement near Pazhar Lake at Ranjangaon (Shenpunji) on Monday morning, reducing four huts to ashes within minutes. A gas cylinder explosion triggered the blaze, leaving 19 people, including small children, homeless in the biting winter.

The families originally from Hingoli and Parbhani were living on open MIDC land and working as daily wage labourers. Around 29 people, including several young children, stayed in these makeshift huts. The fire broke out when the adults were at work and the children were at school. The blast in Tukaram Kisan Shinde’s hut caused flames to spread quickly, trapping no one but destroying all belongings. The Waluj Fire Brigade reached the spot promptly and controlled the blaze after about 45 minutes. By then, the families had lost everything bedding, clothes, utensils, food grains, essential documents, and nearly Rs 1 lakh in cash. Only the clothes on their bodies remained. Local residents and the victims have urged the administration to provide immediate relief and support.

----------

Photo Caption (for three photos):

Gas cylinder blast leaves four families devastated; property worth lakhs destroyed.