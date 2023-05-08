GCE alumni association to organise ‘Bhangad’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The alumni association of Government College of Engineering (GCE) will organise a special show of ‘Bhangad’ a one-act-play, at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, at 7.30 pm, on May 10.

The play presented by the students of the GCE received Best One-Act-Play of 2022 in Purushottam Karandak.

Former MLC Shrikant Joshi and president of the alumni association Sudhir Bondekar said that it is a matter of pride for the city and Marathwada that the college’s team had received the Best One-Act-Play.

The alumni office-bearers said that the special show of the play will be organised so that all can enjoy the art and artists should get recognition. Members of the alumni association, art lovers, and dignitaries will attend the show.

The event will show the skills of the young artists. Former presidents of the association and new members of Governing body Prasad Kokil and Suraj Dumne will be felicitated. The former students, teachers and employees will get an opportunity to meet with one another in view of the show. The organisers have appealed to all to watch the special show of ‘Bhangad’ play.