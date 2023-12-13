Geminid meteor shower to light up night sky today

Best chance to see the most shooting stars between 2 am to 6 am

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amateur and professional astronomers are gearing up for a dazzling celestial spectacle - the peak of the Geminid meteor shower, occurring on the night of December 14 and 15. Clear skies forecast for the region promise uninterrupted views of shooting stars streaking across the darkness.

Astronomers can see a mesmerizing display, with an estimated 100 to 130 meteors per hour reaching Earth's atmosphere, peaking between 1:00 am and 3:00 am local time. Under ideal circumstances, past Geminid showers have even witnessed up to 160 meteors per hour. Stargazers can even join a special meteor observation mission organized by the science centre and club, to experience this astronomical wonder.

Perfect atmosphere to watch

Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of the MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre and Club Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said with no moon, the night sky will be perfect for observing the Geminids. Unlike most meteor showers that stem from comets, the Geminids originate from a mysterious object called 3200 Phaethon, known as a 'rock comet' due to its comet-like orbit. Expect the meteors to initially appear in the east, gradually shifting towards the west as the night unfolds.