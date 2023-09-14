Get out of the slave mentality, conceive a can-do attitude

Embracing progress: Unleashing Marathwada's potential

Marathwada, a region known for its rich history and cultural heritage, has long struggled to break free from the chains of a suppressed mindset. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Marathwada Mukti Sangram, it is time to shed the slave mentality that has held us back and embrace a can-do attitude that will propel Marathwada towards prosperity.

Shedding the slave mentality

While India as a whole cast off the chains of slavery, Marathwada found itself clinging to a suppressed, backward, and shy mindset. This subdued attitude hindered progress and left the people reluctant to demand their rightful place from the government, especially when compared to the more assertive regions of Western Maharashtra. Even the political leadership often fell short, except for a few visionary leaders like Dr Rafiq Zakaria and Shankarrao Chavan, who ignited a revolution in this long-neglected region. Yet, a powerful leadership that truly represents Marathwada remains elusive.

The need for transformation:

Today, Marathwada is labeled a 'backward' region, a classification that doesn't sit well with its inhabitants. However, it's not just about semantics, it's about proving that Marathwada is progressing steadily, just like other states. To achieve this transformation, we must encourage the people of Marathwada to discard their backward mentality and speak out boldly about their aspirations and rights.

Positive aspects of the region:

Education: Unlocking Potential

Marathwada boasts hardworking students who are as capable as their counterparts across the country. They have the intelligence and determination required for success. However, proficiency in English communication remains a challenge. The educational hubs of Aurangabad and Latur are flourishing, but the region needs prestigious institutions like IIMs, IITs, IIITs, and AIIMS to reshape its educational landscape. Additionally, a Maharashtra Education Development Corporation (MEDC) akin to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation could centralize educational facilities, libraries, and hostels across districts. The focus should be on job-ready education and fostering a 'can-do' attitude.

Industrialization: Spreading wings of progress

Marathwada witnessed industrial growth with the establishment of Bajaj in Waluj. This industrialization should extend to other parts of the region like Latur, Beed, Parbhani, and Nanded by setting up ancillary units. These districts, with their skilled workforce, offer cost-effective production opportunities. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) promises to be a game-changer for Marathwada, with significant progress expected in the next decade.

Agriculture: Nurturing the land

Droughts plague Marathwada, and connecting rivers to alleviate this issue is a costly endeavor. A more feasible solution is encouraging farmers to build farm ponds with attractive incentives and subsidies. Every farm could have its pond for improved irrigation. Establishing processing units for crops like cotton and soybean near farms would reduce wastage and benefit local farmers. The region's potential in spices like turmeric and chillies can foster large agro-based industries, and Marathwada could become a millet hub.

Tourism: Unveiling the splendors

Marathwada possesses immense tourism potential, with historical and heritage monuments scattered throughout the region. Proper marketing of these sites can create thousands of employment opportunities, driving economic growth.

Comprehensive study and accountability

Marathwada's people have often remained silent about their problems, even in cities like Aurangabad, where essential services like water supply remain lacking. Organizations like Aurangabad First have stepped up to become the voice of the people. The region urgently requires a comprehensive study and financial support to usher in change. It's time to nurture a 'can-do' spirit and a positive mentality. Holding politicians accountable for their responsibilities is equally crucial.

-- Compiled by: VAIBHAV PARWAT