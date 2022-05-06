Get ready for the LT Campus Club and KAM training services ‘Summer Camp 2022’
Aurangabad, May 6:
Get ready for a whole summer packed with excitement, discovery and adventure with the Lokmat Times Campus Club and KAM training services ‘Summer Camp 2022’ organised between May 9 to 14. The camp will be held in two batches i.e. for students from 1st to 5th and for 6th to 10th standard between 9 am to 1.30 pm at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road. The summer camp offers a variety of activities, projects and more that will help the students to bring forward their skills and talents. The kids will discover new things daily with the activities including:
-Communication skills activities include:
Easy grammar
Everyday English
New words and phrases
Pronunciations and modulations,
Songs and music
Communication
-Robotics:
Creativity and imagination
Understanding Robotics
Programming and Assembly
Practical Projects
-Theater / Dance
Free Style Dance, Bollywood, Bhangra
Movements
Emotional and expressions
Stage Presence
Music and Fun
-Art and Craft
Greeting Card Making
Name Plate
Paper Flower Making
Mask Making
Pot Decoration
Limited seats available:
The entry fees for the camp will be Rs 450. All participants will get certificates. So hurry up and book your seat in the camp. For more information one may contact on 8830367373.