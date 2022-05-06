Get ready for the LT Campus Club and KAM training services ‘Summer Camp 2022’

Camp from May 9-14: Communication skills, Robotics, Art and Craft, Theater and Dance

Aurangabad, May 6:

Get ready for a whole summer packed with excitement, discovery and adventure with the Lokmat Times Campus Club and KAM training services ‘Summer Camp 2022’ organised between May 9 to 14. The camp will be held in two batches i.e. for students from 1st to 5th and for 6th to 10th standard between 9 am to 1.30 pm at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road. The summer camp offers a variety of activities, projects and more that will help the students to bring forward their skills and talents. The kids will discover new things daily with the activities including:

-Communication skills activities include:

Easy grammar

Everyday English

New words and phrases

Pronunciations and modulations,

Songs and music

Communication

-Robotics:

Creativity and imagination

Understanding Robotics

Programming and Assembly

Practical Projects

-Theater / Dance

Free Style Dance, Bollywood, Bhangra

Movements

Emotional and expressions

Stage Presence

Music and Fun

-Art and Craft

Greeting Card Making

Name Plate

Paper Flower Making

Mask Making

Pot Decoration

Limited seats available:

The entry fees for the camp will be Rs 450. All participants will get certificates. So hurry up and book your seat in the camp. For more information one may contact on 8830367373.