Get ready to own your dream in Lokmat Property Show

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

Those who wish to own their dream home should get ready as the three-day 'Lokmat Property Show 2023’ will be organised at the Air-Conditioned Hall of Lokmat Bhawan, on Jalna Road between March 3 and 5.

Shakti Lifespaces' present property show is supported by Nabhraj Group. There will be multiple choices available to buy properties as per the budget of everyone. The options included open plots, bungalows, 1 BHK flats, luxury flats to penthouses. This home exhibition is going to be a big opportunity for buying dream homes for many people. The property show will remain open for all from 11 am to 8 pm daily between March 3 and 5. Prominent builders and developers, banks providing home loans and home buyers will come together in one place through the exhibition.

The visitors will also get information about green buildings and home projects based on innovative concepts. Now, most of the housing projects were constructed according to Vastu Shastra. The visitors will also get information about this. The information about prominent builders and developers of the city as well as housing projects from Pune and Mumbai cities will be available in one place.

Apart from this, lectures and seminars will be organised on topics related to real estate. The main objective behind the exhibition is to provide customers with information about the latest technology, new developments and innovations in the real estate sector and encourage them to homes buying. The customers will be able to interact directly with the builders and developers on this occasion.

One will be able to buy a house within their budget by comparing the housing projects in different areas, their quality and prices. For this, the organisers have appealed to the customers to get ready from March 3 to 5 and take a step forward to fulfil their dream of owning a house through booking at this exhibition.

Commercial Complex

Commercial complexes which are coming up in the city will have showrooms and business offices. Businessmen, traders and professionals will also get information about this in the show.

Despite frequent awareness about natural colours, they are still not available in the market in big quantity for the festival. The BIZZ TOWER, an associate partner of Lokmat Property Show, will give a gift of natural colours to families visiting their stall on the occasion of Holi.

(Balkishan Baldawa, BIZZ TOWER).

Customers will have more and more options to buy a home, so, they should register today. Those who will answer the questions given in the visitors' pass will be provided with more options in the 'Lokmat Property Show.' For more information, one may contact 9850402800.