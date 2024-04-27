Giant group's cleanliness drive on Hanuman Janmotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Giant Group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pride conducted a massive cleanliness drive along the Bhadra Maruti Darshan Marg from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Khultabad. The initiative involved nine tractors for waste disposal, addressing the littering issue caused by post-pilgrimage offerings.

For the past eight years, the Giant Group has been actively involved in continuous efforts to address this issue. This year, their initiative expanded to include awareness campaigns, utilizing various mediums such as large LED screens displaying impactful videos and audio clips urging people to refrain from littering and to prioritize environmental conservation.

On the day of Hanuman Janmotsav, four tractors, accompanied by group members and volunteers, undertook a thorough cleaning of the entire route. Notably, nine tractors of waste including plastics were collected during the cleanliness drive. This year's efforts were particularly successful in reducing plastic waste. Project head Rajesh Vaishnav, Gopal Sarada, president Manju Bharatiya, secretary Preeti Sarada, Nandkishor Malpani and others participated in the drive.