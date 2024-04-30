Giants Group of Pioneers takes lead in voters' awareness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Giants Group of Pioneers, District Election Office of District Collectorate and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) jointly organised an awareness programme at Khuldabad recently. District collector Deelip Swami inaugurated the voters' awareness campaign in view of the Lok Sabha election in the district. The awareness will continue until the day of the voter, that is, May 13.

Federation-II president Amit Malani and president of Giants Pioneer Nitin Agrawal gave the information about the campaign. Vice chairman of the project Sarita Malani conducted the proceedings while secretary Mahesh Daga proposed a vote of thanks. Project chairman Harish Agrawal and Ashish Surana made special efforts to make the initiative successful.

A total of 24 couples of Giants Pioneers participated in the project. Lakhs of devotees visit Bhadra Maruti Mandir to take darshan on Hanuman Janmotsav. Because of the Yatra, posters and slogans were displayed while selfie stands gave a message about the importance of voting established on Khuldabad Road. District collector Deelip Swami, and election officer Devendra Katke also spoke.