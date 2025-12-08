Girishneshwar temple to get pilgrimage path

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The authorities have planned to construct a Giri Pradakshina (pilgrimage) path around the Girishneshwar temple. B. Venugopal Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Technical Education Department, has issued instructions for preparing the path along with the temple complex.

Before attending the winter session in Nagpur, Reddy reviewed the development plan for the Girishneshwar temple and its surroundings. Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune and District Planning Officer Bharat Vayal briefed him on the ongoing work as per the plan. Reddy instructed that if the Archaeology Department faces any issues in carrying out the work, details of the proposed activities should be sent to the state and central archaeology departments to obtain approvals and speed up construction. He also gave guidance to the administration on the facilities to be included in the temple complex. Historically, a pilgrimage path existed in the temple area. Reddy advised consulting senior local residents to trace the old route and create a religious circuit. The path is to be developed as a tracking way, extending up to the Girija Mata temple. He also provided instructions on the locations for entry points and bypasses, said Planning Officer Wayal.