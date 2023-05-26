Girl commits suicide due to less marks in exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-girl committed suicide by jumping in the well as she got less marks in the class twelfth examination at Virmgaon in Khuldabad tehsil on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rupali Bhaginath Adhane.

Rupali was studying in class twelfth in New High School in Gadana in Khuldabad tehsil. On Thursday afternoon, the result of the examination was declared and she secured 58 percent marks. She was in depression due to less marks and left home on Friday afternoon. Her family members searched for her everywhere but could not find her. Finally, she was found floating on the water in a well on a farm at Viramgaon Shivar. The villagers immediately informed the Khuldabad police. The police with the help of the villagers took out Rupali and took her to Gadana primary health center for postmortem. Rupali is survived by her parents, brother, and a sister.