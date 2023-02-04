Girl complains about torture from stepmother

A 13-year-old girl studying in class seventh called Damini squad of the city police commissionerate and sought help due to the torture from her stepmother. The squad officers called and warned her parents.

Police said, the mother of the girl died five years back and her father married another woman. However, her stepmother used to torture her. On Saturday, the girl called Damini squad and told the officers about her woes. She told that her mother does not give her food and ask her to work hard. Her relatives used to give her food secretly when she goes to school. Her parents were also planning to arrange her marriage soon, the girl to the officers.

PI Amrapali Tayade, Kalpana Kharat, Nirmala Nimbhore, Manisha Bansode called her parents and warned them of stern action if they continue to torture her.