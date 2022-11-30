Girl dies of electrocution

Aurangabad

A 20-year-old girl died after being electrocuted while filling water from a tap with an electric motor in Osmanpura on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Nisha Rajendra Bhalerao (20, Milindnagar, Osmanpura).

Police said, Nisha was filling water from the tap with the help of an electric motor on Tuesday at around 10 pm. She was electrocuted and was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital. The doctors declared her dead after the examinations. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station. Nisha is survived by her mother, father, two sisters and brother.