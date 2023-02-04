BMC Budget 2023: Rs 27,247 crore allocation for city's infrastructure

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief IS Chahal in his budget speech said, has allocated Rs 27,247 crore for capital expenditure that is spending on development projects for betterment of the city infrastructure like roads, storm water drains and water projects. For the first time in the history of BMC capital expenditure is more than revenue.

Budget states that there will be more Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle in Public Parking Areas owned by BMC in 2023-24. For yet another year, big ticket projects like the Mumbai Coastal Road found major allocations being made. The BMC allocated Rs. 3,545 crores for the Coastal Road project.

Last year’s allocation for education was around ₹3,370.24 crore with emphasis on digital classrooms. On the infrastructure front, BMC is likely to allocate funds for construction of a new flyover to decongest the city, and for Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR).