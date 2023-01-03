Girl going to end life saved

Aurangabad: Damini squad of police on Tuesday saved a 17-year-old girl who had gone to Harsul lake to end her life.

The girl along with her three friends stay in a rented room in the city.

She also works in a company as an intern and appeared for the HSC. According to the details, a roommate of the girl had an affair.

The victim was upset as her parents scolded her when her name was associated with that affair. The girl went to Harsul lake at 4.30 pm today.

The security guard of the lake smelt a rat and informed Damini squad. Assistant inspector Sushma Pawar along with constables Lata Jadhav, Kalpana Kharat, Sujata Jadhav and Manisha Bansode under the guidance of squad head Amrapali Tayde reached the spot and saved her life. They also counselled the girl and handed her over to her sister and brother-in-law.