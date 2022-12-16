Girl returning from hospital molested

Aurangabad

A man molested a girl returning from a hospital with her niece near Panecia Hospital area on December Thursday. A case has been registered against the accused and his mother with Kranti Chowk police station.

Police said, A girl was going home from the hospital with her niece when a man stopped her. He molested and threatened her that he loves her and she should come with him. He will kill her if she does not come with him. Later, his mother also abused her in offensive language.