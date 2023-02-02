Girl student’s father stabbed in school gathering

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Four persons severely beat and stabbed the father of a girl student during the annual gathering function of a school in the Satara area on January 31. A case has been registered against four persons including a minor boy at Satara police station on February 1. The accused have been identified as Akshay alias Bhaiyya (Bawanghar), Prashant Sane, one other and a minor boy.

Police said, Kaduba Rathod’s daughter is studying in a school in Satara area. On January 31, he attended his daughter's annual gathering function at the school. When his daughter was dancing on the stage, some people were dancing in the audience. Hence, Rathod asked them not to disturb them and stop dancing.

Later, the minor boy called Akshay alias Bhaiyya, Prashant Sane and one other person and severely beat and stabbed Rathod. The accused later fled from the scene.

After the case was registered, the police nabbed Prashant Sane and the minor boy. The boy was sent to the observation home while Sane has been remanded in police custody for five days. Two accused are still at large. Under the guidance of PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Sarjerao Sanap is further investigating the case.