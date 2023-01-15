Girl succumbs to injuries after battling for life for 54 days

Aurangabad: The girl who sustained serious burn injuries in an incident with a jilted lover succumbed to her injuries after 54 days of battle.

According to details, GajananKhushlarao Munde (Daba Digraj, Jintur, Parbhani), a Ph D researcher from Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) set himself on fire and hugged the girl Pooja Kaduba Salve (N-7, Dahegaon, Sillod) in the burning condition through one-sided love.

The incident took place at the Biophysics Department of the Government Institute of Forensic Science on November 21, 2022. The Ph D research guide of both persons was the same.

Gajanan was doing Ph D in Zoology Department while Pooja was Ph D researcher in the Biophysics Department of the institute. The youth who sustained 90 per cent burns died on the same night.

The girl was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after the incident initially while she was shifted to a private hospital. She succumbed to injuries on Saturday night. Her body was sent to GMCH. Her relatives rushed her to the Government Hospital Sunday morning.

The mother and sister of the girl were very angry and demanded taking action against the research guide who called the boy and the girl along with their parents to the department on a fateful day.

Police officers gave information to the relatives about the progress of the investigation.

The relatives of the girl refused to take her body and were firmed on the demand of arrest.

Police recorded the statement of the girl’s mother at 5 pm today. Later, the relatives took the body in their possession at 6 pm. Police said that sections of murder would be added to the case.

Box

Riot control squad called

Considering the seriousness of the situation, police officers called the ‘Riot Control Squad’ to the GMCH premises. Also, assistant commissioner of police Ashok Thorat, Police Inspector of Begumpura Police Station Vithal Pote, enquiry officer PI Geeta Bagwade, API Hareshwar Ghuge, PSI Vinod Bhalerao, Ashlesha Patil along with constabulary force were present to tackle the situation.

Deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe convinced the relatives of the victim.

Box

How did incident take place?

The teacher from the Department called Pooja on the morning of November 21. Gajanan followed her into the laboratory of the department. He took a bottle of petrol and poured it on his person.

He also threw some petrol on Pooja. Her classmates asked her to run away. But, Gajanan closed the door of the laboratory and set himself on the fire with the help of a ‘lighter.’ He ran towards Pooja and hugged her. The fire spread every. Before Pooja freed herself, she sustained burns on her face and head.