Girlfriend of notorious criminal arrested with narcotics, pistol, and live cartridges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Girlfriend of a notorious criminal Rakhi Murmure (26), was arrested late Tuesday in the Nagarnaka area while in possession of a pistol, two live cartridges, and 100 narcotic pills. Two men with her Amol Ingale (30) and Tushar Agale (31) from Pundliknagar were also taken into custody.

The Anti-Narcotics Department had received information about a woman with a criminal record standing with narcotics and a pistol on Nagarnaka–Pandharpur Road in a four-wheeler. Acting on instructions from crime branch deputy commissioner Ratnakar Navale and police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, assistant inspector Vinayak Shelke and sub-inspector Amol Mhaske rushed to the spot. The trio was found in a vehicle (MH-20-FU-0615), where police recovered 99 narcotic pills and a pistol. They were booked at Chhawani police station. The operation involved police sub-inspector Kanchan Mirde and constables.

Mystery of paper bundles

Police also found five paper bundles in Rakhi’s car. Each had genuine Rs 500 notes on the top and bottom, with blank paper in the middle. Who prepared these bundles, their purpose, and whether Rakhi received them or owned them remain unanswered. Rakhi told police that Amol and Tushar are her friends.

Background of Rakhi Murmure

Rakhi has a history of criminal activity. In October 2024, City Chowk police arrested her with a pistol, live cartridges, and three knives after she posted a video firing shots in the air. She also faces cases at Harsul and Kranti Chowk police stations. In August, notorious criminal Faizal Teja allegedly fired at her inside his home. Rakhi is the daughter of a police personnel from Nanded and reportedly entered the criminal world after coming into contact with city criminals.