Girl’s tale of woe shocks Vishakha Samiti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vishakha Samiti of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy was shocked to hear the tale of the woe of the girl who was raped by Dr Ashok Bandgar, an assistant professor from the Dramatics Department.

According to sources, the girl who was staying as paying guest at Dr Bandgar's house went to his native place when she became pregnant. Dr Bandgar and his wife made phone calls frequently asking her to return to the city. Frightened over this, she lodged a complaint with Vishakha Samiti of the university on April 19. The vice chancellor was shocked to listen about the whole incident. He convinced the administration is with her.

When the matter came before Vishakha Samiti, its office-bearers were shocked to overhear the incident of sexual harassment by Bandgars. Considering the seriousness of the case, the office-bearers gave in writing to lodge a complaint with the police.

They also assured her of the administration’s support. Chairperson of Vishakha Samit Dr Anjali Rajbhoj said that the senior officers of the university were given information about the case and it was decided to hand over the case to the police. The Samiti will also conduct the probe separately.