Give us respect of elder brother: BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The model code of conduct for the seventh general election of the Municipal Corporation came into existence on Monday.

The difference between the elder brother and the younger brother has emerged within the political alliance on the very first day of the Model Code of Conduct. The BJP is now in the role of the elder brother everywhere, and it expects that the Shinde Sena give them the same respect in the Municipal elections as well.

Shinde Sena is putting forward the agenda that the elections should be fought with the aim of getting a mayor of Mahayuti, setting aside the issue of the elder and the younger. The first meeting of the Mahayuti regarding seat sharing will be held in two days. The process of filing nomination papers will commence on December 23 and everyone's attention is focused on how the Mahayuti will come together before that.

Mahayuti comprises BJP, Shinde Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar group) and RPI (Athawale group). Currently, Discussions regarding the Mahayuti are being held between the BJP and the Shinde Sena. The NCP (Ajit Pawar group) and the Athawale group are not being mentioned by either party at present. The Athawale group has also demanded seats from the BJP.

Imp to have a Mahayuti for mayor’s post

Who is the elder brother and who is the younger brother will be decided after the election results. We have fought all the elections so far in the Mahayuti. The Shiv Sena has won the most seats. So, instead of thinking about who is big and who is small, we have to fight in the Mahayuti with the aim of ensuring that a Mahayuti Mayor is elected in the Municipal Corporation.

(Rajendra Janjal, District Head, Shinde Sena)

Treat us as elder brother

There will be discussions in the meeting tomorrow or the day after. There will be a preliminary round of discussions. The Mahayuti should happen. They should treat us as their elder brother. Their situation is not like 2015. The BJP's current organisational structure and our cadre base are large. The situation is not the same as it was 10 years ago, so they should understand that the BJP is a major party this time.

(Kishor Shitole, BJP)

If an invitation comes, it's fine, otherwise, other options are open

The NCP Ajit Pawar group has not yet received any invitation from either of the two parties in the Mahayuti alliance. If they extend an invitation, it's fine; otherwise, other options are open to us. They are currently exchanging proposals among themselves for the Mahayuti; no official discussions have taken place yet.

(Abhijit Deshmukh, NCP City President, Ajit Pawar group)