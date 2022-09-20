Global footprints: RAW article Part-II

Biggest role played by R&AW, in creation of Bangla Desh, brought it in the global map of espionage.

It had recruited a source in the inner circle of Dr Jagjit Singh Chauhan, Khalistan supporter operating from the US. With inputs from this source, at least six big blasts were prevented and many operatives were arrested.

R&AW created internal rift among various terrorist organizations operating in Kashmir by recruiting a terrorist as source. At least 100 attempts of terror acts were prevented on R&AW’s input. The covert operations are also done in Pakistan.

In 1986, Lal Denga, leader of Mizo National Front, was forced to accept peace proposal of the Indian Government by R&AW. Six members of his seven-member core committee were won by R&AW. Only Lal Denga couldn’t be convinced but sensing the situation he entered treaty.

Some of R&AW activities in Pakistan:

R&AW had infiltrated the highest levels of Pakistani military and political leadership. It even had a mole inside General Yahya Khan's Office.

During the Kargil War, R&AW was successful in intercepting a telephonic conversation between Pervez Musharraf, then Pakistan Army Chief who was in Beijing and his chief of staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed Aziz in Islamabad.

During 1972 war, the naval ship of Pakistan PNS Khaibar and submarine PNS Gazi were destroyed by the Indian Navy and R&AW covert operation team in Karachi. Karachi harbour was totally destroyed paralyzing Pak Navy.

About 2–6 months before 26/11 Mumbai attacks, R&AW had intercepted several telephone calls which pointed at impending attacks on Mumbai hotels by Pakistan-based terrorists, however there was a coordination failure and no follow-up action was taken. Few hours before the attacks, a R&AW technician monitoring satellite transmissions picked up conversations between attackers and handlers, as the attackers were sailing towards Mumbai. R&AW immediately alerted office of the NSA. However, the intelligence was ignored.

During the 2016 Line of Control strike, R&AW played an important role by providing real time and accurate intelligence to operational advisors and planners.

During 2019 Balakot airstrike, R&AW played an important role by identifying and providing intelligence on Markaz Syed Ahmad Shaheed training camp, to operational planners.

On March 1, 2022, one of the hijackers of Flight IC 814 flight, Zahoor Mistry, was killed by two bike-borne assailants in Karachi. It is widely believed he was assassinated by R&AW.

Today, intelligence collection of R&AW is more efficient than it has ever been before.