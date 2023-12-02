GMCH administration on BoVs radar

Cancer injection of cost Rs 4K in market was procured for Rs 23K; Pen Drive of 64 GB purchased for Rs 4K, etc.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Board of Visitors (BoV) at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) had heated discussions on various topics and raised suspicion on the purchase transactions made by the administration concerned.

According to sources,“ The complaints have been made to the chief minister and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). It raised objections on the purchase of items, accessories and medicines by paying four times more than the market prices. It mentioned that the cost of one cancer injection which is Rs 4,000 in the market was bought by the GMCH for Rs 23,000. The pen drive of 64 GB was purchased for Rs 4,000. The chair which is available in the market for Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 was procured for Rs 15,000.”

The meeting under the chairmanship of MLA Pradeep Jaiswal was held on Saturday. The BoV members Adv Iqbal Singh Gill, Makarand Kulkarni, Pravin Shinde, Pramod Thengade, Narayan Kankate, Mohsin Ahmed, Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, deputy dean Dr Prasad Deshpande, medical superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Arvind Gaikwad and Dr Sudhir Chaudhary attended the meeting.

At the outset, the members took the PWD administration to task for the leakages in all the buildings on the hospital campus. They underlined that the CT Scan machine got defunct due to leakage, claimed the members. The PWD officials started the repairing works in the Gynaecology Department, but six months passed, the work is still pending. The HoD of the section said that few minor works are left to be done. The members also discussed the spreading of garbage on every nook and corner of the GMCH campus. The BoV members made several allegations against the GMCH administration.

What are the allegations?

Last year, the state government released a fund of Rs 34 crore to undertake construction works and to stock important medicines in GMCH. The tender process is done through the government approved website only, said the Dean.

When asked why the GMCH administration purchased the medicines and other articles four times higher than the rates of the market.

The members pointed out that it is necessary for GMCH administration to seek technical approval from the higher office and the appointed committee

before selling the waste of the GMCH hospital and selling the scrap should be done after a nod from the Government College of Engineering. However, the sale of waste and scrap was done without anybody’s permission. In reply to it, the Dean Dr Rathod said he will obtain the details in this regard and report in eight days.

Same answers to old questions

The questions which were raised in the last BoV meeting were raised again in today’s meeting. The GMCH’s HoDs gave the same replies. The BoV chairman ordered the installation of a watercooler in the girls hostel. However, the officials replied that there is already a water cooler and also one filter in the hostel. The officers remained silent when asked why the order of BoV chairman had not been implemented.

Last week, it was reported that 50 trucks of garbage were transported. However, the chairman said more planned efforts are needed to resolve the garbage issues. Meanwhile, the PWD officials in terms of leakages clarified that the GMCH building is 60-years-old. Hence they face problems in repairing. The relatives of patients also do not cooperate.