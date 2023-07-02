Prithvi Shaw signed by Northamptonshire in County Championship and Royal London Cup

Prithvi Shaw has signed a deal with Northamptonshire to feature in the remainder of the County Championship and the upcoming Royal London One Day Cup in England. Shaw will join his English county side following the completion of the Duleep Trophy in India.

Northamptonshire features in the County Championship Division One and has lost six of its seven matches so far. They will have seven more games to play in the ongoing season, before switching to the Royal London One-Day Cup.

This will be Shaw’s maiden appearance in the English county. Before him, four other Indian players have featured in the ongoing season of the Championship which includes Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ajinkya Rahane (Leicestershire), Navdeep Saini (Worcestershire) and Arshdeep Singh (Kent).Prithvi Shaw, who has been constantly overlooked by the Indian selectors, is a part of the West Zone side in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2023. The strong West Zone is studded with star players with Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harvik Desai and Priyank Panchal in the ranks.