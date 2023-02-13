GMCH dean being phoned any time at night over parking issue

Aurangabad:

“The administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with the assistance of traffic police is trying to streamline haphazard parking on the premises for the past few days. However, some people phone me any time at night on parking issues. I will not retreat. The parking will be streamlined and stern action will be taken if anyone flouts its norms,” said Dr Sanjay Rathod, dean of GMCH.

He was interacting with the employees and officers after the inauguration f new facilities at Library and Gymkhana in the GMCH on Monday.

Dr Sanjay Rathod said that space was fixed for the vehicles parking, however, some people ask him any time at night about the rules. He appealed to people to cooperate with the new parking arrangement.

Deputy dean Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig, Dr Kashinath Garkal, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, an officer on special duty of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, Dr Sarojini Jadhav, Dr Prabha Khaire, Dr Rajashri Virshid and others were present.

Meanwhile, after the inauguration, Dr Rathod and Dr Baig played badminton at Gymkhana. The latter gave a hard hit to the former.