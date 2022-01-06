GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rotte found Covid positive

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar, the dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was detected Covid positive on Thursday.

Health machinery has become alert after a number of pandemic virus patients started rising in the district during the last few days. Planning was made to enhance facilities for patient treatment. The GMCH has 1000 beds planning. Dr Varsha Rotte was making efforts to increase required facilities considering the possible rise in virus patients. She was tested positive today.