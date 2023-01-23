Pune: Body of missing girl found in Neera river in Khandala area

The body of a girl who went missing in the Dhankawadi area of Pune was found in a river in the Khandala area of the Satara district. Officials from the Sahakarnagar police station are investigating the case.

Neha Sharad Pilane (20), a resident of Jaynath Chowk, Dhankawadi Neha went missing from her residence on January 13th, according to police. Her family reported her missing at the Sahakarnagar police station. Neha's body was found on January 15th in the Neera riverbed in the Khandala area of the Satara district. The body was identified by police when it was found in the river.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation into how Neha went missing and if she died by suicide or accident, according to Sahkarnagar Police Station Senior Police Inspector Savalaram Salgaonkar.