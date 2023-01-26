Digitally transforming agriculture

New Delhi, Jan 26 India's agriculture sector has continued to grow in leaps and bounds, especially in terms of output- driven by a rising population and increasing external demand. In 2022 alone, the country covered almost half of the global rice market. The country is also one of the largest producers of spices, milk, and pulses in the world and has the largest dedicated land for rice, wheat, and cotton in the world. But, transforming the Indian Agri space to make the country a global leader in food production involves leveraging agritech which is a major focus in the crop protection sub-sector.

At the moment, a sizable part of farmers' yield is still lost to pests and diseases during cultivation and storage. Industry stats show a low penetration and adoption of insecticides and soil energisers which can help protect crops and boost productivity. Where they are used, the application often lacks precision and is not targeted at areas where they are specifically needed. This is where technology becomes important. Without the adoption of crop protection technology, farmers will continue to use crop protection products traditionally.

Rising agritech profile: the place of government and private players

The place of Artificial Intelligence

