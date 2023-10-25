GMCH doctors give disabled boy a new lease of life

Father who is also handicapped, felicitates the doctors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 12-year-old boy, Moaz Altaf Tamboli, who was born with a disability in both legs, has been able to walk again thanks to the successful surgery performed by doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Moaz's father, Altaf Tamboli, is also handicapped in both legs and had been trying to make his son walk like others. He approached the GMCH for help and the doctors there agreed to operate on Moaz's leg.

The surgery was performed by Dr MB Lingayat, Head of the department of orthopaedics, under the guidance of GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod. Dr Gayatri Talwalkar, head of the department of anesthesiology, and Dr Mukund Parchandekar helped administer anesthesia. Dr Abdullah Ansari and other staff members also cooperated in the surgery.

The surgery was a success and Moaz was able to walk a few days after the operation. Altaf was overjoyed to see his son walking again and thanked the doctors for their help. He said that seeing his son walk is the greatest joy in the world.