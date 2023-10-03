GMCH express concern over referring of patients at 11th hour!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration today held a meeting of all heads of the departments (HoDs) in the morning.

Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, Medical Superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, OSD of Super Specialty Hospital Dr Sudhir Chaudhary and other HoDs attended the meeting. The key officials discussed the present situation in the GMCH.

According to the discussion in the meeting, “The death of nine patients per 1,000 patients is common, but if the deaths are more than 18 per 2,000 patients then it is assumed that something is wrong. A total of 14 patients died in the last 24 hours at GMCH, but the situation is under control.”

Khaire meets GMCH dean

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele called on the GMCH dean and also interacted with various doctors. They stressed on the need for immediate sharing of information by doctors at GMCH regarding the shortage of medicines and other issues. The GMCH administration should also speak on it. We are with the doctors, but the state government is not paying attention to the situation in GMCH, said Khaire.

Representations made by GMCH doctors in meeting

There are 1,177 cots, but in reality around 2,000 patients are admitted.

Admission of patients is beyond capacity. The treatment is not refused to anybody.

Many posts are lying vacant from the strength of sanctioned staff as per the beds.

GMCH is a Tertiary Care Centre. Hence admission of serious patients is expected, but the burden of general patients also exists.

Serious patients are referred from all over Marathwada including rural parts of many districts.

To avoid deaths of patients in private hospitals, the serious patients are referred to GMCH at the 11th hour (last moments).

There is always a cry that the health system of District Hospitals and Municipal Corporations is inadequate.

The burden of normal delivery is high; 50-60 deliveries are done daily.

The strength of deliveries done in GMCH in one or two days equals the deliveries done in municipal corporation hospitals in one year.

All the hospitals of the district should make their contribution religiously. It will help reduce the burden of patients (of all types) on GMCH.