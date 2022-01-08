GMCH faces medicine scarcity

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

In the threat of the Corona third wave, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) faced severe scarcity of medicines. The relatives of the patients are asked to bring medicines from the medical stores outside GMCH.

GMCH is a great support to the poor and needy patients for medical treatment. However, the hospital frequently faces medicine scarcity. Hence, the patients have to purchase costly medicines from the medical stores.

The doctors claimed that there are several medicines that are not available in GMCH and hence, the relatives of the patients are asked to bring the medicines from outside. The scarcity is due to the short supply of medicines from the government. There are no required salines and antibiotics.

The doctors give prescriptions to the relatives of the patients and ask to bring the medicines from outside. Similarly, they are also asked to bring hand gloves used by the doctors and medical staff during the treatment of the patients.

Medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary said that demand for medicines has been sent to the Haffkines Institute. We are pursuing the medicines, he said.