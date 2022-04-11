GMCH to organise various competition on Ambedkar Jayanti

Aurangabad, Aptil 11:

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Committee will organised various online competitions to mark Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary.

The competitions will include Bhimgeet competition, in which, the participant will have to send an audio of maximum two minutes.

In an essay competition, the participants will have to write an essay on any one of these subjects and the maximum words limit will be 1000 words. The subjects of the competition are Dr Ambedkar’s work for women, Dr Ambedkar’s work for workers, Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts on education, Dr Ambedkar’s agriculture policy, 75 years of Independence and Social Justice. First and second prizes will be given for each subject.

Rangoli competition, in which the participants will have to send a photo of a 4 X 4 rangoli with a one message of Dr Ambedkar below it and a two minutes video.

The entries will have to be submitted by April 25 and the winners will be given attractive prizes, informed the committee chairman Dr Kailash Zine.