GMCH’s demands to be fulfilled on fast track: CM Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Demands of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be taken up on a fast track. The small demands will be taken on the table first and then, medium level. I am giving you an assurance. What I said, I must give it. It is the stand of the Government that health services should be strengthened,” said Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister.

He was interacting with doctors at GMCH on Tuesday.

Former union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MPs Sandipan Bhumare and Kalyan Kale, MLS Sanjay Shirsat and Pradeep Jaiswal, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Collector Deelip Swami, Director of Medical Education and Research Department Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Commissioner of Police Pravi Pawar, GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Officer on Special Duty of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, dean of Government Dental College and Hospital Dr Maya Indurkar, dean of Government Medical College of Jalna Jalna Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, IMA city President Dr Ujwala Dahiphale and others were present.

CM appreciated felicitates doctors

In the introductory remarks, Dr Sukre gave information about the hospital. President of MARD Dr Rohan Gaikwad presented the stand of resident doctors.

Chief Minister Shinde felicitated the head of Neonatal Department Dr L S Deshmukh, head of the Department of Microbiology Dr Jyoti Bajaj and head of Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics Dr Srinivasa Gadappa for their extra-ordinatory work of international level in the medical field.

What did CM say about issues of GMCH ?

- Rs 768 Crores Surgical Building: I will issue instructions immediately as money will be required to carry out the work and other necessary procedures

- Department of Geriatrics: I sanction Rs 2 crores immediately

- Pet scan: Pet scan machine worth 20 crores will be given

- Hostel: Not a five star level, but basic facilities should be provided

- Security: Commissioner of Police should appoint some officers and visit the hospital. Women police should communicate with women doctors

I am not doctor, yet I do surgery: Chief Minister

“Although I am not a doctor, I do surgery. I have done surgery two and half years ago and many people got relief from it,” said CM Shinde while recalling the political events of two and a half years ago.