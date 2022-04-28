Godown of Agri office gutted in fire

Aurangabad, April 28:

A godown of the Divisional Agriculture Superintendent’s Office, near Shahnoormiyan Dargah, was gutted after a major fire broke on Thursday morning. The cause of the blaze could not be ascertained.

The godown caught fire at 8 am today. In the beginning, it appeared small but its flames spread in all directions, burning the whole godown.

The employees of the office informed the Fire Brigade Department. Three fire tenders of the city reached the spot immediately and made efforts for three hours to douse it.

Chief fire brigade officer R K Sure along with D D Salunkhe, Vijay Rathod, Vinayak Limkar, Krishna Holambe, Ramu Bamne, and Ravi Harne extinguished it. Old documents and some materials from the office were reduced to ashes.